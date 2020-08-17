4G internet restored in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir after 9 months

The government restored services on a "trial basis".

Two districts in Jammu and Kashmir can now access 4G mobile internet services after the government restored services in Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley, on a "trial basis" after a gap of nine months. The resumption of the internet came days after the government had informed that a special committee was considering allowing 4G internet on a trial basis.

The Attorney General KK Venugopal said to a Bench headed by Supreme Court Justice Ramana that the Centre had decided to allow 4G internet in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir.

An order issued by the Union Territory's Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said: "The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal shall be restored forthwith, on trial basis, while in the rest of the districts, Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only."

On August 7, the SC had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to consider the possibility of allowing high-speed internet in certain parts of the Union Territory.

The order said that on fixed landline connections, internet connectivity, without any restrictions, shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding. The decision would remain in force till September 8, unless modified earlier, it said.

The order also stated that people with post-paid connections will enjoy the service immediately while pre-paid users will have to go through a verification process.

Inspector-General of Police, Jammu, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir are said to be responsible for the proper restoration of the internet in their respective districts.

Authorities had snapped all mobile and fixed landline connections in Kashmir on August 5 last year when Article 370 was abrogated and the state was bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

IANS inputs