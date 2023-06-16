4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam

No casualties or property damage were reported from the quake.

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Friday, June 16. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the quake struck at 10.16 am and the epicentre was at a depth of 70 km in Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

The quake lasted for 20 seconds and the tremors were mainly felt in southern Assam. No casualties or property damage were reported from the quake. Last week, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Assam. The epicentre was located 39 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 10 km.