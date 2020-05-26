48 children, 2 adults fall ill after eating pani puri from vendor in Telangana

The patients are out of danger, doctors said.

Around 50 children and two adults suffered food poisoning on Monday in Telangana’s Adilabad district after they had consumed pani puri, which has now suspected to have been contaminated. The patients were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Among them, three of them were critically ill. However, all of them are ‘out of danger,’ said RIMS Director Dr Balaram.

All the patients are residents of Sundarayya Nagar Colony and the neighbouring Khursheed Nagar Colony in Adilabad town. On Monday, when a pani puri seller came to their colony, they had consumed it and fell ill shortly after, said officials.

The patients suffered stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea.

“We have admitted 50 children and two adults (parents). In this group, three children were very sick, but now they too are now recovering. They are out of danger and the condition of others is also stable. We are monitoring their health,” Dr Balaram told TNM.

Panic prevailed when news spread that a majority of the patients belonged to a minority community. However, officials have ascertained that pani puri was the reason behind the food poisoning.

“The pani puri is suspected to be contaminated, there is no other reason,” the Director ascertained. Police are yet to identify and trace the pani puri seller.

Earlier in February, in a similar incident of food poisoning, a two-year-old who had rotis and paneer curry at a hotel in Begumpet died after developing food poisoning symptoms. Following the death, a complaint was registered with the Begumpet police. A case was then registered under 174 CrPC (suspicious death).

In the same month, 50 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Mupparam village of Warangal (Urban) district fell ill after having dinner in the school. It was alleged by the parents that the mess contractor was providing substandard food, which had led to the incident.