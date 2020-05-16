477 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, 939 discharged in single day

Three deaths due to COVID-19 were added to the toll on Saturday.

A whopping total of 939 persons were discharged on recovery from COVID-19 in a single day, even as Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases of the disease on Saturday. Of the 477 fresh cases, 93 patients had recently come to Tamil Nadu from other states and countries.

According to the medical bulletin released by the state department of Health and Family Welfare, of the 93 imported cases, 81 persons had come to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra, seven patients from Gujarat, one from Andhra Pradesh and four from Dhaka in Bangladesh. A total of 10,585 persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as of Saturday.

Tamil Nadu also tested 10,535 samples on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 3,13,639. Chennai reported 332 new cases of COVID-19, followed by Tirunelveli district with 44 cases. The total number of positive cases in Chennai stands at 6,271 as of Saturday with 5,017 active cases.

Most of the 93 cases who came from outside Tamil Nadu were confirmed positive for COVID-19 at the state entry check posts. The four international passengers who tested positive on Saturday had arrived in Chennai in the Air India Express flight from Dhaka on May 14. The bulletin also stated that the tests of 849 passengers who had arrived at Chennai Central in the Rajdhani express from New Delhi on Thursday are in progress.

Three deaths due to COVID-19 were added to the toll on Saturday. A 65-year-old female from Chennai died at a private hospital on Monday at 9.30 pm due to community acquired pneumonia and active respiratory illness. A 55-year-old male from Chennai with old pulmonary Tuberculosis and diabetes died at a private hospital on Friday. A 78-year-old male from Chennai with diabetes and systemic hypertension died on Friday at Omandurar Medical College Hospital due to Diabetic Ketoacidosis, acute respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Of the 384 cases recorded among the people residing in Tamil Nadu, Chennai recorded 332 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 13 cases, Tiruvallur 10, Tiruvannamalai 7, Kancheepuram 4, Dindigul, Nagapattinam and Vizhupuram recorded 2 cases each, Kallakurichi, Madurai recorded 3 cases each, Ranipet, Tenkasi Thoothukudi Vellore and Virudhunagar recorded 1 each.