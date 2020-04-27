47 new coronavirus reported from Chennai, 570 cases in city till now

No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Fifty two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, and 47 of them are from Chennai. Till now, Chennai has had 570 cases of COVID-19, making it a redzone in the state. Of the remaining five cases on Monday, four patients belong to Madurai and one patient is from Villupuram.

According to the medical bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu department of Health and Family Welfare, 81 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Monday, thus taking the total number of patients discharged to 1101. No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the state on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Tamil Nadu is 1937 and the number of active cases is 809.

The state government also has tested 7176 samples belonging to 6753 persons on Monday and the total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu as of date is 94781. Six persons who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday have been marked as â€˜Primaryâ€™ which indicates that the source for their infection is yet to be ascertained. The state government is reportedly conducting detailed investigation to ascertain the source for their infections.

Chennai has been reporting a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days, while Coimbatore comes next with 141 positive cases. Krishnagiri is still the only district with no positive COVID-19 cases.

The ESI Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore leads with most number of recoveries in the state. A total of 211 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from this hospital so far with 26 patients moving out just on April 27. The Medical College Hospital in Karur comes second with 144 recoveries followed by Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai with 80 recoveries as on April 27.