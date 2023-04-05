At 4,435, India sees highest one-day rise in Covid cases since September 2022

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, the data showed.

On Wednesday, April 5, India reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the death toll to 5,30,916.

As per the Ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76%.

While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Rajasthan, four each were reported by Maharashtra and Kerala