43 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in Telangana rescued by police

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the Wanaparthy district police for their efforts.

Forty-three labourers from Madhya Pradesh stuck in Telangana’s Wanaparthy after being abandoned by their contractor were rescued by the police and sent back to their hometown on Tuesday. The effort by the Wanaparthy police was lauded by the MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The MP Chief Minister thanked the district’s Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao on Twitter.

According to the police, the labourers, hailing from MP’s Sidhi district, had come to work in sugarcane farms in Wanaparthy. However, the contractor who had hired them abandoned them forcing them to fend for themselves. Fortunately, the Sarpanch of Peddagudem village employed them in his sugarcane plantation and took care of them for two days before they were rescued.

The stranded labourers managed to reach out to their district authorities, who in turn sought the help of the local police to send them back home.

“The village Sarpanch took good care of them by providing shelter and food. We spoke to the Sarpanch and got their wages settled and sent them back home,” Wanaparthy SP Apoorva told TNM.

Apoorva clarified that the labourers were not “bonded” labourers. “For some reason, the contractor left them, but they were paid fully for the work they did for the Sarpanch,” she said. According to the SP, during the sugarcane harvesting season several labourers from Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, etc, come to the district to work in the fields.

Appreciating the district police, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on Twitter, “43 labourers of Sidhi were stranded in Wanaparthy, Telangana. On my instructions, they were rescued & are on the way back with help of Telangana Police. I congratulate the team of Sidhi Dist. Admin. & @SPWanaparthy Ms. Apoorva Rao for the prompt response. Keep up the good work!”

Responding to the tweet, the SP wrote back, “Thank you for your kind words Sir.”