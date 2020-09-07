40K posters on COVID-19 safety circulated around Chennai by Global Shapers Community

The international non-profit organisation designed, conceptualised and printed the posters to spread awareness on safety measures.

news Coronavirus

As Chennai still records over 900 new COVID-19 cases everyday, some non-profits have been working with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to help spread awareness on preventive measures to be followed to keep oneself safe from the disease. The Global Shapers Community (GSC) in Chennai is one such organisation that has engaged in creating a poster campaign across the city to get the message across to the citizens.

The GSC has created around 40,000 posters so far, with messages around COVID-19 precautionary measures that people should follow to keep themselves safe.

The posters, which were conceptualised, designed and printed by GSC, have been put up in prominent places across all 15 zones falling under the ambit of the GCC. Instructions and best practices about keeping oneself safe from the infection have been printed in Tamil, with more imagery incorporated in it. “

The reason behind trying to use as less words are possible is to help people understand easily. Even a child can understand the messages that have been printed on the posters,” says Shakthisree Gopalan, musician-architect and a member of the GSC in Chennai.

Shakthisree says that the GSC community in Chennai wanted to do something amid the pandemic and the focus was to empower the youngsters to take action in their community. “We actually took the idea to the government and Johny Tom Varghese, the state commissioner for persons with disabilities, G Prakash, the GCC commissioner and Meghanath Reddy, the deputy commissioner (Revenue and Finance) really helped us to get moving with the idea,” she adds.

The GSC raised funds for the posters through donations, friends, family and GSC alumnus like Kabadiwalla Connect and took the help of over 3500 volunteers from GCC and Trash Troopers to put up the posters across the city.

Speaking to TNM, Meghanath Reddy says that the GCC saw this as one of the ways in which awareness could be created among the people on the ground. “A fellow IAS officer brought this proposal to us and we thought it was a good one since it was around the time when the neighbourhood shops were opening up for business. More awareness always helps. GSC hence planned it all and volunteers on the ground executed it,” he adds.

Shakthisree says that in the coming days, the group is also planning social media campaigns in multiple languages.