40-yr-old headmaster in Telangana arrested for alleged sexual abuse of schoolgirls

The crime came to light after one of the survivors took ill and disclosed the abuse to her mother, during treatment.

A 40-year-old school headmaster has been arrested by Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana for allegedly sexually abusing girl students at his school. According to police, the headmaster allegedly committed sexual assaults on as many as five children aged between six and 10 years from August this year.

According to a report in TOI, the accused would take the children there from their homes on the pretext of teaching them. The accused was reportedly forcing the children to watch pornographic content before sexually assaulting them. The abuse came into light after one of the survivors fell ill earlier this month. The seven-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where she disclosed to her mother the sexual assault and threats by the headmaster while undergoing treatment.

District Superintendent of Police (SP), Sunil Dutt, is supervising the investigation of the case. Speaking to TNM, Dutt said, "The accused has been booked and arrested for sexual assault on minor girls of a school in Kothagudem subdivision which falls under Laxmidevpalli mandalâ€™s police. He was arrested yesterday he will be sent to remand today." A senior police officer added that the crimes occurred between August and November.

"One of the girlsâ€™ parents complained and during investigation we got to know that he has assaulted four other girls as well," Dutt added. Statements of the parents of remaining girls are also being recorded, police said.

According to a statement of the seven-year-old survivorâ€™s mother, the accused has allegedly threatened the victims with dire consequences if they disclosed the abuse.

Police and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) authorities have sent the survivors for the medical examination.

The accused resides in Kothagudem town according to the police. A case was registered against him under 376AB (punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act earlier this week.

The school education department in Telangana has necessitated 50% attendance for the teachers in each school on every day. The village school where the alleged abuse happened has two teachers including the accused headmaster.

Earlier in October, a minor girl who resisted alleged sexual advances died after the accused set her ablaze in the neighbouring Khammam district.