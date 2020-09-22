4-yr-old in Chennai succumbs to burn injuries days after tub of hot water fell on her

Sharvini lived with her parents in Gummidipoondi area in the outskirts of Chennai.

news Crime

In a tragic incident, over 20 days after a tub of hot water fell on her, a four-year-old girl in Chennai died at a government hospital in the city. According to the police, the child suffered severe burns in the incident and succumbed to it on Monday.

According to reports, Sharvini lived with her parents Manikandan and Meena in Gummidipoondi in the outskirts of Chennai. On August 29, Meena was about to give a bath to her child and had left a tub of hot water near a tub outside of the bathroom at their house. She had stepped away for a little while to attend to an errand. However, a short time after Meena stepped away, she heard Sharvini crying out loud and she and her husband rushed to the spot to find their child lying on the floor with hot water spilled over her. The couple immediately took her to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore and admitted her, where she spent over 20 days getting treatment for her burn injuries.

The police told Times of India that the child had been running around the house when she tripped over the hot water tub and fell, making the water pour over her. Calling it an unexpected accident, the police also said that the family was shattered due to the loss. The Kavarapettai police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are probing the matter.

In January this year, a two-year-old girl died after battling with burn injuries at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for seven days. Shivanishree, from Thiruvottiyur, accidentally fell into a vessel of hot water that her mother had left outside the bathroom. Shivanishree and her elder sister were playing inside the house when the accident happened.