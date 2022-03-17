4-year-old girl dies in Telangana after being shot in the head by air gun

Police suspect that one of the girl's relatives, a young man, is the prime accused and they are on the lookout for him.

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died after she was hit in the forehead by an air gun pellet at a farmhouse in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. As per a preliminary report, police said that the girl — Sanghavi — was shot point-blank by the pellet on Tuesday, March 15, suspected to be by a relative of hers. She was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, where she succumbed the following day.

The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Vavilala village in Sangareddy. Sanghavi was the daughter of the watchman there. According to the police, the airgun was given to Sanghavi’s father by the owner of the farmhouse — who is reportedly a businessman from Hyderabad — for safety purposes.

According to the Times of India, the police said that it is a case of suspected murder and that the incident occurred when a few relatives of Sanghavi had come to the farmhouse. Police suspect that one of the relatives, a young man, is the prime accused and they are on the lookout for him. “A team is in search of the missing accused. Who killed the girl and the motive behind it is still being probed,” the report quotes the police as saying. A case under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and further investigation on, they added.

In another incident in Telangana, a man, his son and his grandson drowned in Telangana’s Warangal district on Sunday, March 13. The deceased were identified as Krishnamurthy (65), Nagaraju (35), and Lucky (12). Quoting the eyewitnesses, police said Krishnamurthy was washing his feet in the lake, when he slipped and accidentally fell into the water.

His grandson who was accompanying him jumped into the lake to save him. However, both started drowning. Nagaraju, who was also present nearby, rushed to save his father and son. He jumped into the lake but drowned along with them. According to local residents, none of them knew how to swim. Police rushed to the village and with the help of locals pulled out the bodies.

