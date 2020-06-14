4-month-old baby recovers from COVID-19 in Andhra

A four-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh has recovered from COVID-19 after being on ventilator for 18 days in Visakhapatnam, officials said.

The baby, who had picked up the virus from her mother, was discharged from the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) late on Friday.

A tribal woman from East Godavari had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to VIMS last month. Later her daughter too was found infected by the virus and was admitted at the same hospital on May 25.

As the baby had breathing problems and her condition was critical, she was kept on ventilator support. Doctors said the baby responded well to the treatment and as her condition improved the ventilator was taken off.

According to Visakhapatnam district collector V Vinay Chand, both the baby and her mother were discharged after they tested negative.

According to the state government, she is the youngest to recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. She was among 42 patients to be discharged during a 24-hour period, ending 9 am on Saturday.

With the number of daily cases increasing by a little over 100 over the past week, the state's cumulative tally has risen to 4,588 cases as on Saturday too, 186 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, 42 people were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of people recovered and discharged to 2,641. The number of active cases had climbed to 1,865, the state nodal officer reported.

In April, an 85-year-old woman had recovered from the disease in Anantapur district. She was the oldest patient to recover in the state.

A 45-day-old baby boy had recovered from COVID-19 in Telangana last month. He was 20-day-old when tested positive and admitted to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital. He along with his mother was discharged after undergoing treatment in the hospital for 25 days.

