4 killed, one missing after cars get washed away in Telangana

Those killed include a newly-married woman while a boy is missing in Vikarabad.

Four people were killed and one child was missing in two separate rain related incidents in Telangana on Sunday, August 29. Three persons including a newly-wed woman were killed after the car they were traveling in was swept away in Telangana’s Vikarabad. In the incident which took place at 7 pm in Thimmapur village, Marpally mandal, the car got washed away in the overflowing water and fell into a water stream.

The victims were identified as Pravalika, the bride; Raghavender Reddy, the driver; and Swetha, Pravalika’s sister-in-law. Sreeshant Reddy, a young boy, is still missing. Two people who survived the accident include the groom Nawaz Reddy and his sister Radhamma.

The car was returning from Mominpet to Ravulapalli, where Nawaz Reddy was bringing Pravalika to his house after a wedding ritual. The couple had got married on August 26.

Police said that the road adjoining the lake had water of 2 meter height, which the driver did not notice and continued to proceed. Under the impact of the strong current, the car got swept away. The car was traced a kilometer from the spot. However, the occupants were missing, police said.

Recalling the incident, Nawaz Reddy said, “We were all locked in the car. The car was swept away, and after a certain distance it hit a tree due to which the window glass broke open and the car got flooded with water.”

Another survivor Radhamma, who is yet to recover from the traumatic incident said, “As the glass was open I could come out of the car. But I too got washed away in the car. I have no recollection of how my brother survived. And when I cried for help, he came and rescued me.”

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, another car was washed away in the flood waters in Kothapally stream in Shankarpally mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday night. In the incident, Venkataiah (70) was killed, while all the other four passengers managed to survive.

Venkatiah’s body was recovered on Monday. He along with four others was returning to their village Yenkathala after attending a marriage in the Kowkuntla village of Chevella mandal. When the car was stuck in the stream, four of the occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and reached safety. However, Venkataiah was washed away with a car.