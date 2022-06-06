4 Kerala PWD officials held as man dies after falling off under-construction bridge

The deceased’s family told the media that there was no signage at the spot indicating danger, and that negligence on the part of the Public Works Department caused the incident.

The Public Works Department of Kerala has come under fire after a man who was riding across a half-finished bridge on his bike, fell into a pit at the end of the under-construction bridge and died. The incident occurred at Tripunithara in Ernakulam district during the wee hours of Sunday, June 5. Another person, who was pillion riding in the vehicle, is under treatment at a private medical centre in Ernakulam. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Vishnu, and his injured friend has been identified as Adarsh (22).

Four officers of the Public Works Department have been arrested following the incident, as it was found that there was no signage indicating there was danger ahead. PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas immediately called for a report from the department, and after analysing the cause of the accident, ordered the suspension of the Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Overseer of the bridges department of the PWD in Ernakulam district. They were in charge of supervising the bridge maintenance and repair work.

“The danger sign board should be erected in visible places rather than inside bushes. The preliminary inquiry has revealed that there is a serious lapse on the part of the officials. The work on the bridge will be monitored closely from now on to avoid such dangers,” the minister said, as per The New Indian Express. He had also added that the road should be properly blocked during the construction of bridges. He further added that it was the responsibility of the officials to check whether the contractor was following these safety measures.

The family members and friends of the deceased told media persons that the accident was due to the “callous attitude” of the contractual staff who were in the construction of the bridge. Sajikumar, a resident of Tripunithura, told media persons that the contractual staff did not put cautionary signage near the under-maintenance bridge, where there was a huge pit which drivers are likely not to notice if they travel towards it. They said that Vishnu might not have seen the pit, and may have fallen into it.

Vishnu is survived by his elderly parents, Madhavan and Thilothama. He was engaged in aluminium fabrication work and temporary loading work at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation plant in Irumpanam, according to reports.

