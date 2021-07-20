39 students in Thrissur medical college get COVID-19, some fully vaccinated

Though Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced on June 22 that the vaccination of all medical students was completed, students allege that only 50% have received both doses.

news COVID 19

Two weeks after classes restarted on July 1, at least 39 medical students of the Government Medical Hospital in Thrissur in Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus. On June 22, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that vaccination of all medical students has been completed, but students have alleged that only 50% of the medical students have received both doses of the vaccine.

News agency PTI reports that all the students who tested positive have been fully vaccinated. "A total of 39 medical students have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 6. All of them had taken two doses of the vaccine," a hospital authority told PTI. But some of the students from the college have said that many of them have received only one dose of the vaccination.

When the cases started rising at the MCH campus, authorities conducted COVID-19 tests on all students of that batch on July 17. Twenty of them tested positive for the virus, and they were allowed to go home. But three batches of the students are staying back on the campus as their examination is underway, authorities said, and among these, 19 students have COVID-19. The students who tested positive have been admitted to the hospital. They have been allowed to appear for the theory examination in specially arranged rooms.

Besides these, 17 students of the dental college on the Medical College campus have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kerala crossed 11% in test positivity rate on July 19, Monday and 9,931 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported. For several weeks, the positivity rate had been around 10%. The number of people who have succumbed to the virus rose to 15,408 with 58 more deaths, a state government release said.

As many as 13,206 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,33,258 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,21,708, it said.

With PTI inputs