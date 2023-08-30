38-year-old woman raped, murdered in Hyderabadâ€™s Financial district

Police suspect that the woman was raped when she went to an under construction building to collect scrap.

A woman working as a ragpicker in Hyderabad was raped and bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons, police officials said. The woman's decomposed body was found in an under-construction building premises in Nanakramguda in the Financial District on Tuesday, August 29.

The incident occurred under Gachibowli Police Station limits in the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Officials identified the deceased as Kasemma (38), a ragpicker and resident of Vaddera Basti, Gowlidoddy in Hyderabad. According to the police, Kasemma had gone missing on August 25 after a quarrel with her daughter. When she didnâ€™t return, her family lodged a missing person complaint at Gachibowli police station.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted by some locals. A forensic team gathered the evidence. The victim's body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy. Police suspect that the woman was raped when she went to the under construction building to collect scrap. The accused threw a boulder on her head, killing her.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed profound anguish on the incident. She has sought a comprehensive report regarding the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Cyberabad Police Commissioner within 48 hours.