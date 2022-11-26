38 special trains from Andhra, Telangana to Sabarimala: See full list and schedule

The special trains will operate trains between several destinations in the Telugu states and Kerala in December 2022 and January 2023.

As the Sabarimala pilgrimage season has begun, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that it will operate 38 special trains in December and January from various destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to Kerala. All the trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

See the full schedule here:

Hyderabad to Kollam: December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2,9 and 16.

Kollam to Hyderabad: December 6, 13, 20 and 27 and January 3,10 and 17.

Train route: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam and Sasthamkotta stations in both directions.

Secunderabad to Kottayam: December 4, 11, 18, and 25 and January 1 and 8.

Kottayam to Secunderabad: December 5, 12, 19, and 26 and January 2 and 9.

Train route: Secunderabad-Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Cherlapally, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both the directions.

Narsapur to Kottayam: December 2, 9, 16 and 30, and January 6 and 13.

Kottayam to Narsapur: December 3,10,17 and 31, and January 7 and 14.

Train route: Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.