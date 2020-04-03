38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra on Thursday, tally rises to 149

Out of the 1,085 people from Andhra who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting, 758 were traced, and 91 of them tested positive.

Coronavirus positive cases continued to maintain an upward curve in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday with a total of 38 additions in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate in the state to 149.

With just two of the patients shown by the government as recovered, the number of 'active' cases remains at 147.

A bulletin issued in the morning said 21 samples had tested positive since Wednesday night. Three samples tested positive in the afternoon, while eight more tested positive in the evening. After 6 pm, another 6 samples tested positive. In all, since Wednesday night, 38 samples tested positive.

According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department at 10 pm on Thursday, the number of total cases is 149.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi over video conference that of the 132 cases detected in the state as of Wednesday morning, 111 cases were related to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster. While 91 patients had travelled to Delhi themselves, 20 cases were contacts of people who had attended the meeting.

A total of 1,085 people from Andhra were identified to have gone for the meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz meet last month. Out of them, 758 were traced and their samples were taken, and 91 of them tested positive.

Various departments in the districts are working to trace the remaining people.

The number of positive cases in the state has more than doubled in the past two days. As many as 67 people had tested positive on Wednesday.

Out of the 1,800 samples tested in the state as of Thursday morning, 758 samples were of those who attended the Delhi event, and 543 of their contacts.

Nellore district saw a significant jump in the number of cases as 21 were reported overnight. The district now has an overall 24 coronavirus positive cases, topping the state list.

Incidentally, the first coronavirus case in AP was reported from Nellore on March 12, when a foreign returnee tested positive, but he has since recovered fully.

Krishna district came second with 23 cases.

IANS and PTI inputs