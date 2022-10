35 teams to participate in Kauvery Hospital's Corporate Cricket Tournament

The Trophy Unveiling Ceremony of Corporate Cricket Tournament by Kauvery Hospital was held at Chennai. Over 35 corporate teams will be participating in the tournament while playing for a cause- to raise awareness on breast cancer.

The tournament will be held at YMCA and St Bede’s on 13th,14th, 15th October and the final match on 16th October will be held at M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Free Screenings for breast cancer will be provided through a Mobile Mammogram Van which will be stationed at the YMCA Nandanam during the first 3 days of the tournament.