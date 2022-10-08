35 teams to participate in Kauvery Hospital's Corporate Cricket Tournament

The tournament will be held at YMCA and St Bedeâ€™s on 13th,14th, 15th October

The Trophy Unveiling Ceremony of Corporate Cricket Tournament by Kauvery Hospital was held at Chennai. Over 35 corporate teams will be participating in the tournament while playing for a cause- to raise awareness on breast cancer.

The tournament will be held at YMCA and St Bedeâ€™s on 13th,14th, 15th October and the final match on 16th October will be held at M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Free Screenings for breast cancer will be provided through a Mobile Mammogram Van which will be stationed at the YMCA Nandanam during the first 3 days of the tournament.