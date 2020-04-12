Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Sunday evening, according to news reports. The earthquake happened around 5.45 pm.

According to the National Center of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 12 km north-northeast Delhi. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5 on the richter scale.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi,” tweeted Satyanarayan Pradhan, the Director General of National Disaster Response Force.

So far there has been no reports of any damage.

Giving details about the earthquake, JL Gautam from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, National Center of Seismology told NDTV that the earthquake occured close to Wazirabad and was felt in NCR- Delhi.

Gautam said that the magnitude of the tremor was "slight", and said that there was no need for the concern. When asked if the earthquake reoccur, he said that such predictions are not possible.

Praying for everyone's safety, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you."