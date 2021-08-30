3400 kg of ganja worth Rs 21 crore seized near Hyderabad, 3 arrested

A joint team of NCB Bengaluru and Hyderabad seized a truck with Maharashtra registration plates near a toll booth on Hyderabad ring road on Saturday with the drugs in it.

A consignment of 3400 kg high-grade ganja was seized from a truck and three persons were arrested near Hyderabad city on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau said. Based on a tip-off, the Bengaluru and Hyderabad units of the NCB made the arrest and seized ganja worth Rs 2100 crore.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint team of NCB Bengaluru and Hyderabad seized a truck with Maharashtra registration plates near a toll booth on Hyderabad ring road on Saturday and found the narcotic concealed in the truck, the NCB said in a release.

It was reported that the consignment was worth Rs 2100 crore. The consignment was arranged for by a kingpin in Maharashtra who works with multiple syndicates.

The ganja was packed in 141 gunny bags kept under tarpaulin sheets and further covered by huge quantities of nursery saplings, it said, adding three persons from Latur district of Maharashtra were arrested in connection with the seizure. This consignment was operated by the kingpin in Maharashtra, who arranged it for multiple separate syndicates involved in drug trafficking in Pune district , Mumbai, Thane and other states, Amit Ghawate, NCB, Zonal Director, Bengaluru Zone said in the release.

These syndicates further peddle the contraband in various colleges, parties and individuals through their elaborate ground network, the release said. The source of contraband is AOB (Andhra-Odisha border) area, it said.

This year, the NCB unit in Bengaluru has announced the seizure of 7500 kg of ganja and the arrests of 25 persons in connection with it. This is a huge increase compared to last yearâ€™s total seizure of 1,971 kg and eight arrests.

With PTI inputs