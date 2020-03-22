33-year-old Dharwad man tests positive for coronavirus, Karnataka tally now at 21

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said the patient returned from Australia via Dubai.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka reported its 21-st case of coronavirus positive patient in the state, an individual from the Dharwad district. Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said the patient, a 33-year-old man, returned from Australia via Dubai, Muscat and Goa on March 12. He is incidentally the first positive case reported from the district.

READ| Karnataka seals its borders, announces two months free ration

He was initially admitted to a private hospital in the district and has since been transferred to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi. ANI quoted Cholan saying that the area surrounding the man’s residence in Hosayellapur area has been quarantined and contact tracing process is going on

“A 33-year-old man with recent foreign travel history has tested positive for Coronavirus, contact tracing underway; a 3 km area around Hosayellapur where this infected person was living has been quarantined,” Cholan told ANI.

READ| Karnataka has five more coronavirus cases, house help of patient contracts disease

The district administration has also put checkposts in Nuggekeri, Kelgeri, and the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) area in Dharwad to screen incoming passenger vehicles. Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation is also spraying sodium-hypochlorite solutions on all incoming vehicles, and at populated areas including bus stations.

Till Saturday afternoon, the district administration had put a total of 173 persons in home quarantine and a total of four persons have been placed in KIMS.

In addition to the statewide partial lockdown in the state, districts of Kalaburagi, Kodagu, and Davangere have imposed further prohibitory orders under Section 144(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Among the other 20 cases in the state, one 76-year-old person from Kalaburagi had succumbed to co-morbidities. He had returned from Saudi Arabia and was being treated for pneumonia and other symptoms. Incidentally, he was also the first victim of coronavirus in the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research in its latest update has said India has 341 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon including six persons who have succumbed to their illness. The first case to be detected in Karnataka was a techie who landed in Bengaluru from Dubai on February 20. He left for Hyderabad via bus a day later on February 22. After falling sick, he was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad where he tested positive for coronavirus disease.