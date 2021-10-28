32 students, 1 staff member test positive for coronavirus in Madikeri school

The students and the staff member were found to be positive when free RT PCR tests were arranged for all in the school.

news Coronavirus

32 students and one staff member in a school in Karnataka’s Madikeri have tested positive for Coronavirus. The students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have now been shifted to the Madikeri medical college and are said to be doing fine. The detection of the cases shot up the positivity rate in Kodagu which has been below 1% for around a week.

Speaking to TNM, Pankajakshan, the Principal of Navodaya School confirmed that all those who tested positive are doing fine and are presently being treated in Madikeri medical college for treatment. He said, “A total of 32 students and one staff member has tested positive for Coronavirus. After schools reopened on September 20, two cases were reported on September 27. A month later, on October 25 and 26, RT PCR tests were arranged for all students in which 30 students tested positive. Altogether, 32 students so far and one staff member tested positive in our school.”

The two students who were first found to be positive were from class 10. After the first case was reported, a month later, the school decided to get all students tested for COVID-19. It is in this test that 30 of them were found to be positive. All the students who have now tested positive for the virus are from 7th to 10th class. Presently classes have been put on hold and only study hours are being conducted with social distancing. The school authorities will also be getting the parents of the positive students tested.

“Most students who tested positive are asymptomatic. Only a few symptoms. They are all stable and healthy. The District Commissioner visited the school on Thursday and other officials have also been coordinating with us continuously,” added the principal.

