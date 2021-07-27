31 villages in Andhra declared hit by floods as inflow into Srisailam reservoir eases

Inflow to the Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh remains high but has eased as of Monday evening. The state reported that ten more villages along the Krishna river banks suffered floods, taking the total tally of flood-affected villages in the state to 31. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the district administration has undertaken rescue operations in at least three villages on Monday, reported The New Indian Express. A team of SDRF is on standby and tracking water levels. In the meantime, the water level at Srisailam reservoir inched close to its maximum capacity of 885 feet. The reservoir on Monday had a water level of 871.60 feet.

Irrigation Department officials sounded alerts for low-lying areas downstream of Srisailam reservoir after Karnataka officials issued warnings at Tungabhadra reservoir, upstream. The Srisailam reservoir clocked an inflow of 3,63,120 cusecs by 6 am on Monday, which fell to 3,62,480 cusecs by evening, the Times of India reported.

Rising river water levels are a concern for Krishna, Kurnool, East and West Godavari districts. The state has set up several flood rehabilitation centres and has made preparations to supply those affected by floods with essential commodities via boats. Several habitations in Devipatnam and P Gannavaram mandals of East Godavari have also been cut off from roads with streams and water bodies overflowing.

As many as 10 states across India are presently facing flood-like situations. Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are facing extreme floods. The floods are due to excess rainfall combined with extremely heavy rainfall in a short duration, the Parliament was told on Monday. These states include Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question by LJD member MV Shreyams Kumar.