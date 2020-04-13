31 kids below 10 among total 1,173 COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Chennai as of April 13 stands at 208.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Ninety-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of persons infected to 1,173. Eight more persons have recovered in Tamil Nadu and the state currently has 58 COVID-19 recoveries so far.

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government announced the extension of the lockdown until the end of this month. In a release, the state government stated that in order to curb the further spread of the disease, it has suggested the Centre to extend the lockdown as well.

A total of 31 children below the age of 10 have been reported to be infected by the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 disease, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, responding to a media query.

Tiruppur has reported 18 more positive cases on Monday, the highest in the district-wise split up. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Chennai as of April 13 is 208. This is followed by Coimbatore with 126 COVID-19 positive cases. Tiruppur has 53 cases overall.

Karur district reported 15 cases of novel coronavirus on Monday. So far, the state has tested 12,746 samples of which 1,173 persons have tested positive till date. While 10,437 samples have come back negative, and 1,136 samples are under process. Of the 1,173 total, 1,058 are from the single-source event.

The government has also tested 12,746 samples as of Monday and has received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing facilities in four more locations.

Eight doctors and five nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as of April 12. The state has recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths so far.