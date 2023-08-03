3-year-old Telangana girl who went missing, found dead after six days

The body was recovered from a drain.

A 3-year-old girl who went missing six days ago, was found dead on Thursday, August 3. The victim, identified as Krithika, a resident of Srinagar colony in Karimnagar district, was recovered from a sewage culvert in a mutilated condition. It is suspected that Krithika could have accidentally fell into the drain and got washed away.

The 3-year-old went missing on Friday, July 27 following which her parents lodged a complaint at the Karimnagar Two Town police station. After fishing out the body from the drain, police have determined that the victim was Krithika.

CCTV footage recorded on July 27 at around 2:30 pm, shows Krithika going out of their house and walking on the road. It is suspected that Krithika may have fell into a nearby drain which was overflowing due to heavy rains.

Yashwanth and Savitha Karvey– Krithika's parents – work as daily wage workers. They are natives of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, but migrated to Karimnagar in search of employment.

In a similar incident which took place in April this year, Mounika, a nine-year-old girl, died after falling into an open manhole during rains in Kalasiguda, Secunderabad.