3 teens, 2 women die in failed bid to save girl from drowning in pond in Tamil Nadu

The incident has shaken the whole village and the panchayat has decided to erect a fence around the pond, to avoid such incidents.

On Wednesday, July 14, M Jothi and Sumathi decided to go to the Angalamman temple pond in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district to wash their clothes. Jothi’s daughter R Ashmitha joined the two women and also invited two of her friends — G Narmada and D Jeevitha. The children started playing near the pond, while their mothers washed their clothes. The visit to the pond, however, soon took a tragic turn, leading to the death of all five of them — two women and three children (14 years old) — who were neighbours from Seethammal Street at Karumbukkam village.

As the children were playing, Ashmitha slipped into the 15-feet deep pond and everyone rushed to help. Soon, the scenario turned fatal as her friends and the two women, including her mother, jumped into the pond to rescue her. It was during this rescue bid that Sumathi’s daughter Shanmathi and her friend, Ashwanth, reached the spot. The two children waited for them to come out of the pond but no one came. They ran for help. However, by the time help reached, two bodies were already seen floating in the pond.

The police and firefighters were immediately informed and they reached the pond and fished out the bodies. Speaking to Puthiyathalaimurai news channel, Kannan, Jeevitha’s grandfather, said, “By the time the people of the village reached to help them, they all started drowning. I immediately informed the ambulance and fire service but all of them died by the time they arrived.”

They were declared dead due to drowning. The bodies have been sent to the Ponneri Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Soon, a pall of gloom descended around the whole village as news of the incident spread, with many mourning the deaths. Speaking to reporters, Ashwini, panchayat president of New Gummidipoondi, said, “We have planned to set up a fence around the pond for now. Later, we will close the pond with a gate.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families. He said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident and conveyed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.