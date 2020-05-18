3 teachers complain against Hyderabad school over non-payment of salaries, sacked

The teachers had approached the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), regarding non-payment of salaries amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana.

Three teachers have been removed from their duties by a private school in Hyderabad after they approached the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) regarding non-payment of salaries amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana.

Some teachers alleged that they were not paid salaries even for the month of February, despite everyone working till March 22, 2020. The teachers said that they were left with no financial help and were going through a very difficult time.

"Me and family member have to literally beg on the streets to survive amid the lockdown with no money left with us," laments Mabrook Alsaari, one of the private teachers who has not been paid his salary from the month of February.

"I have four children, my wife and my mother, who are dependent on me to feed them, how do I look after them, if there is no income for me," says Mabrook.

He adds, "As we raised our voice regarding the non-payment of the salary, we are being terminated now without even clearing our pending dues, despite being a regular staff in that school since last four years. Itâ€™s not just me. After the lockdown began, they have removed two other teachers and two office boys as well."

Officials from the Mandal Education Office (MEO) said they have received the complaint from the teacher, and the education department officials were in talks with the school management, which has asked for a week's time to clear the salaries.

TNM tried to contact the school, but they were unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, a police complaint was filed in Chandrayanagutta police station on May 15 by the sacked teachers.

The terminations and pay-cuts are going on in several educational institutions in the state despite the Telangana government instructing organisations not to remove contract or outsourced employees during the lockdown.

