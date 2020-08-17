3 security personnel martyred in attack in J&K’s Baramulla, 2 terrorists shot down

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that three militants suspected to be from the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack.

Two terrorists were shot dead in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which also saw two CRPF jawans and a policeman losing their lives. TOI reported that the terrorists attacked security personnel at a ‘naka’ in Kreeri area, Baramulla district in north Kashmir, killing a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Eyewitnesses reported that three militants came to the spot from nearby dense orchards and started to fire indiscriminately at the 'naka' where three jawans and two CRPF and SOP were posted, leading to their deaths, Hindustan Times reported.

Immediately after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search to nab the militants. An encounter broke out and Director-General Police Dilbag Singh told IANS that the terrorists fired from the orchards, taking advantage of the thick foliage. In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were shot dead.

According to ANI, the body of the slain terrorists were recovered along with an AK-47 rifle.

“It seems the LeT has carried out the attack. We will give them a befitting reply soon, Kumar told reporters at the site of the attack,” he said.

Kumar also told HT that the terrorists have changed their strategy and were attacking security forces and then fleeing the spot. He added that though this is a matter of concern the forces will figure out a solution soon.

“It is a matter of concern. The number of forces on a 'naka' point is less and is normally in a remote area where they (militants) conceal themselves by coming along with civilians and then fire on the forces. We have faced losses and they have managed to flee a few times, but we will soon find a response to this tactic and end this problem,” he said.