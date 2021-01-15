3 more test positive for UK variant of coronavirus in Kerala

Kerala remains the state with the highest active cases in the country with 66,503 people under treatment.

Three more people who returned to Kerala from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infected persons with the new strain to nine, Health Minister KK Shailaja said. The three new cases reported are all men. Two of them are natives of Kannur while one hails from Pathanamthitta district, the Minister said in a press release on Thursday.

The state reported 5,490 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while 4,337 have recovered after treatment, taking the total caseload to 8.31 lakh and recoveries to 7.61 lakh. Kerala still remains the state with the highest active cases in the country with 66,503 people under treatment.

In the last 24 hours, 67,712 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 8.11%. So far, 86.88 lakh samples have been sent for testing.

Among the districts, Malappuram recorded 712 cases, followed by Ernakulam at 659, Kozhikode at 582 and Pathanamthitta at 579. The death toll has climbed to 3,393 with 19 more deaths being added to the tally.

Of the positive cases, 52 are health workers, 92 had come from outside the state and 4,911 were infected through contacts. At least 2.01 lakh people are under observation in various districts, including 10,904 in hospitals.

On Monday, the Union government had sent an expert team to Kerala as the state has the highest active case load. After the visit, the team including Minhaj Alam, joint secretary and COVID-19 nodal officer for Kerala and Dr SK Singh, who is the Director of National Centre for Disease Control, had expressed opinion that the state was doing good with the public health interventions.

Minhaj Alam said that the team will submit a report to the Union government â€˜assertingâ€™ that Kerala has been successful in implementing COVID-19 preventive measures.



