3 more test positive for coronavirus in TN: Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 18

Two of the three patients had returned from New Zealand and London.

Tamil Nadu reported three more positive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected in the state (including the person who has since recovered) to 18.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, the latest patients include a 65-year-old man who returned from New Zealand who is currently admitted at a private hospital, a 55-year-old woman from Saidapet who is currently at Kilpauk Medical College and a 25-year-old who returned from London, United Kingdom who is at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

#coronaupdate: 3 new cases for #covid19 in Chennai. 65Y M return from New Zealand at Pvt.Hosp, 55Y F Saidapet at #KMC. 25Y M return from London at #RGGH. Patients are in isolation & under treatment.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar March 24, 2020

However, there has been no mention in the Minister’s tweet about whether the 55-year-old woman had a history of travel, unlike the other two.

It was only on Monday that the Health Minister revealed, in response to a reporter’s question, that Patient No 12, a 54-year-old man from Madurai, had no history of travel to other states or countries. He had said that the Health and Family Welfare Department was in the process of ascertaining whether he had been in touch with any person who had travelled abroad.

According to the Minister, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,09,163 persons had been screened in the state. Of the 743 samples tested thus far, 608 had returned negative while 15 had tested positive. The results of 120 tests are under process, Minister Vijayabaskar said in a tweet.

15,928 people are 'under follow-up' by the state government.

Earlier in the day, three patients with travel histories had tested positive for the virus. A 74-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman who had travelled to the United State were admitted to the Stanley Medical College while a 25-year-old female who had returned from Switzerland was at Kilpauk Medical College hospital.