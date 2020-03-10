3 more in Pune test positive for coronavirus disease, total 59 cases in India

Three new cases have also been confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Three more cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Pune, taking the total number in the country to 59.

An official from the health department confirmed to PTI that three more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier on Monday, two cases were confirmed in Pune’s Naidu Hospital. Early reports suggest that the two individuals confirmed today were related to one of the people who tested positive for the disease on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in India has now risen to 58.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister said that the state has 12 positive cases, six new cases being tested positive. State Health Minister KK Shailaja said that this included the aged parents of the three people in a family who had come to Kerala from Italy and failed to report it to the health authorities soon enough. Kerala has decided to close all movie theatres in the state from March 11 and keep it closed until there is a further update on the status of the disease.

Three new cases have also been confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to four, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said.

New cases have been reported from Punjab, Ladakh, Pune as well, along with Telangana, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammi and Kashmir by Tuesday afternoon.

Health officials have advised strict hand washing protocols to be followed and to avoid contact with sick individuals or if you fall ill. The government helpline is available to those who have any questions or concerns about the virus.