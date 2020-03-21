3 more positive for COVID19 in Tamil Nadu, two are Thai nationals

This takes the total number of cases confirmed in the state to 7, with one having since recovered.

Three individuals have been tested positive for coronavirus disease in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six. Two individuals are Thai nationals, while the third person is from New Zealand.

“#coronaupdate: 3 positive cases confirmed, 2 Thai nationals & 1 from New Zealand. Patients are undergoing treatment in isolation. @MoHFW_INDIA #Vijayabaskar,” tweeted Tamil Nadu state health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Saturday.

He further added in another tweet that the six cases which have been identified in the state had relevant travel history and were not instances of possible “community transmission” though there have been several questions regarding this.

“#Corona:All 6 +ve cases are imported cases from diff regions with travel histories & not community transmitted. New cases were already quarantined & in our radar.Screening is more intensified at all ports of arrival including Railway, domestic arrivals & interstate borders. #Vijayabaskar,” reads the tweet by the minister.

However, it is to be noted that TN still does not know the complete travel history or cause of infection as far as patient no 2 is concerned, a young man who had travelled from Delhi to Chennai.

Orders were earlier issued by the state banning passengers entering from Turkey, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia are banned until March 31 in view of the number of positive cases of coronavirus disease reported from these places.

The state government also announced on Friday that it would be closing its borders for those travelling between Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. This is being done to prevent unnecessary movement of vehicles and passengers between states in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu will be shutting its borders with Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh until March 31 as part of this initiative. The ban will not be applicable to vehicles carrying essentials such as milk, petrol, medicines or vegetables.

In the state’s capital city Chennai, officials announced on Saturday that beaches would be shutting down from 3pm onwards to the public, until further notice. This is being done in an effort to curtail and contain the spread of the coronavirus.