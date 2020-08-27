In 3 months, more than 50,000 arrested for illegal trade of liquor and sand in Andhra Pradesh

Out of the total arrests made, 133 government officials were also part of the list

In the last three months, the Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau, popularly known as (SEB) has arrested 50,172 people for illegal trade of liquor and sand. What is even more shocking is that 133 government officials have also been arrested for their involvement. The SEB was set up in May, 2020, with the sole aim of cracking down on illegal trade of liquor and sand.

A total of 36,996 cases have been registered so far. Out of the total of 50,172 people arrested, 43976 people were in cases related to liquor and 6196 people were in cases related to illegal sand trade. Apart from illicit liquor and sand, a whopping 37,025 kgs of cannabis has also been seized by the team.



The bureau has arrested 133 government officials in as many as 106 cases related to trade of both illicit liquor and sand. Out of all the government officials, 53 police personnel were also part of the list of those arrested.

Speaking about the involvement of police personnel in the smuggling of liquor, Commissioner of SEB, Vineet Brizlal said, “With the inception of SEB, the police department has taken over the responsibility of enforcing laws concerning liquor & sand. Numbers prove that we have done a wonderful job at that and I thank our officers for the same. However, the dark side to this is the fact that we had to book a total of 53 police personnel who were actively involved in smuggling liquor. Professional integrity should be on the top of our priority list and this needs to stop. Action will be taken against the guilty in every case.”

Reacting to the arrests, BJP leader Dinaker Lanka said, “50,000 is a huge number, we welcome the arrests. But the numbers reveal that there are loopholes in the system and that it is happening on such a massive scale. Illicit liquor manufacturing units are being run by several YSRCP leaders and their supporters. The figures are nice to show but BJP would like to know about who are the political forces behind this? Who are the ones safeguarding these people?”

Several members in the SEB just like in the other departments have been working round-the-clock during the pandemic. A total of 285 staff members, which amounts to almost 10% of the field force of SEB also tested positive for Covid-19 so far, out of which 27 people had to be hospitalized. Despite the challenges, the efforts continue.



