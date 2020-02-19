3 men allegedly rape Vijayawada woman who agreed to help them get certificates

The main accused had taken a lift from the woman, and then sought help to get his educational certificates.

A woman working in Vijayawada was allegedly raped by three men near Chinakakani village in Guntur. Mangalagiri rural police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint. According to the complainant, the incident occurred near Rajkamal road in Mangalagiri mandal.

The 35-year-old woman, who works as a telephone caller at an educational service centre in Vijayawada, said in her complaint that she first met the prime accused Chaitanya when he asked for a lift on the evening of February 14. The woman was riding her two-wheeler from her workplace to the hospital where her husband was admitted. Chaitanya asked her for a lift on her scooter, she wrote in her complaint.

On finding out that she worked at an educational services company, Chaitanya told her that he had completed a course at an ITI (Industrial Training Institute), and needed help with his certificates. Reports suggest that the woman saw it as a business opportunity for her employer, agreed to help him out, and shared her contact.

The next day, on February 15, Chaitanya allegedly called the woman, asking her to meet him regarding the certificates they had discussed earlier. The woman told the police that she met him at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada around 8.30 pm. He then allegedly insisted that she must meet two of his friends who required help with certificates too. And riding her scooter, he allegedly took her to the service road near Chinakakani. After introducing his friends, he further took her to an isolated place on her scooter, while his friends followed in an auto, the complaint says.

There, the three men allegedly raped her, and threatened to kill her if she tried to call for help. The accused then allegedly took her phone and fled. The woman then managed to reach a populated area on her scooter, borrowed a stranger’s phone, and called her brother for help, she wrote.

The police have registered a case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage or forced illicit intercourse) and 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code.