3 H1N1 deaths in Telangana since January spur health officials to contain virus

The state has recorded 150 H1N1 cases since the beginning of the year.

A 38-year-old woman from Telangana’s Karimnagar district died from the H1N1 virus (swine flu) on Monday soon after giving birth to a baby in Gandhi Hospital. Fortunately, the baby was not infected with the virus. The Director of Medical Education has formed a committee to probe the death of the victim. According to doctors, the H1N1 virus affected the woman’s lungs leading to her death.

Across Telangana, so far there have been three swine flu deaths since January.

To curtail the spread of infection from the H1N1 virus, the Directorate of Public Health is checking up on patients who visit hospitals with swine flu symptoms.

Speaking to TNM, Telangana in-charge Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW) G Srinivasa Rao said, “We have taken all measures to contain the spread of the disease. Due to efficient surveillance, the swine flu cases have come down.”

According to the DPHFW, between January and February in 2019, the state had recorded 800 swine flu cases, whereas this year Telangana has seen 150 cases. The DPHFW attributed the decline of the cases due to the fear of novel coronavirus (nCoV) prevailing.

“As the symptoms of both the disease are similar, several voluntarily came for health check-ups through which we identified swine flu cases and were able to bring down the numbers,” he said.

Rao said that the efficient campaigning by the government to spread awareness about coronavirus made suspected patients to throng district hospitals and curtail the spread of both coronavirus as well as swine flu.

Telangana recorded 2,165 swine flu cases in 2017 with 21 people succumbing to the H1N1 virus. The following year, it recorded 1,007 cases in which 28 people died. In 2019, there were 1299 cases and 21 deaths. Doctors observe that the swine flu cases will come down from March, as the temperature rises.

Swine flu is caused by the H1N1 virus, a type of influenza a virus. High fever, persistent cough, cold, sore throat, nausea, headache and vomiting are the most common symptoms of swine flu. A throat swab and culture is the test done to determine whether someone is H1N1 positive.