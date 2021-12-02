3 girls forced to apologise after dance video near Talacauvery temple sparks outrage

The Akhila Kodava Society, a Kodava organisation, condemned the incident and warned of police action against the three girls.

news Controversy

Three teenage girls from Karnataka, who had uploaded a fun Instagram reel video of them dancing outside the Talacauvery temple in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, were forced to apologise after the video drew flak from several corners. Many from the Kodava community objected to the video, claiming that it hurt their sentiments. They said that the girls dancing to a Bollywood number at the temple was “not acceptable”. The Talacauvery temple is located in the Brahmagiri hill and Talacauvery is believed to be the place from which river Cauvery originates.

The Akhila Kodava Society, a Kodava organisation, condemned the incident and warned of police action. A statement by its youth wing said, “They should immediately apologise to the people of Kodagu, otherwise they have been warned that we will go to the police. Devotees were angry that Talakaveri and Bhagamandala are the center of devotion and not the centre of fun. The girls have responded to this and have now made a video and asked for forgiveness from the people of Kodagu. We are giving a warning that no one should behave inappropriately in front of Talacauvery temples. Be it tourists or locals, we need to be careful about this. Complaints are frequently heard here about the inappropriate behavior of tourists. Come here only if you have devotion to Cauvery mother, but don't come here for fun.”

One of them was a participant in a reality show and therefore the video gained traction. With their social media handles receiving warning and condemnation, the girls published video apologies. “We came to Talacauvery in Kodagu to offer our prayers. After we finished our darshan, we made a 'reel' video near the gate. It was wrong, please forgive us. We are devotees of Cauvery Amma. We did this without awareness. We seek everyone's forgiveness including Cauvery Amma's,” one of the girls said in her apology video.