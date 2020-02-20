3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes in Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ sets

The three deceased have been identified as Krishna, Madhu, and Chandran.

An assistant director, an art assistant and a production assistant died on the sets of the Indian 2 shooting site near Poonamallee on Wednesday night when a crane being used for the shoot came crashing down on the spot where the crew were standing. Nine others were injured in the accident. The three deceased have been identified as Krishna, an assistant director who worked under filmmaker Shankar in the movie; Madhu, a production assistant; and Chandran an art assistant. The injured persons meanwhile were admitted to a private hospital near Poonamallee.

Actor Kamal Haasan who stars as the lead in the film, tweeted on Thursday morning, stating, "Even though I have seen several accidents, what happened today was very cruel. We are standing here after the loss of three men. The pain of their families who have lost them will be much more than what I am feeling. I take part in their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them. I have met the injured in the hospital and spoken to the doctor. First aid has been given and further treatment is underway. I hope to go through this night hoping they will recover swiftly. "

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

மருத்துவமனையில் விபத்தில் சிக்கியவர்களை பார்த்து மருத்துவர்களிடம் பேசியுள்ளேன்.



முதலுதவி வழங்கப்பட்டு உரிய சிகிச்சைக்கான வேலைகள் நடக்கிறது.



இவர்கள் விரைவாக உடல் நலம் பெற்றிடுவார்கள் என்ற நம்பிக்கையுடனே இந்த இரவு விடியட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Lyca productions which is bankrolling the film also tweeted about the accident with the names of the deceased technicians.

"No words could ease what we truly feel. We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident that happened at the sets of Indian-2 yesterday (19th Feb 2020). We have lost 3 of our most hardworking technicians. Our deepest condolences to their family members. May their souls rest in peace," read the tweet.

According to the Nazaretpeth police, the incident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday and an FIR was registered at 1.30 am. No sections have been included and no arrests have been made in connection to the deaths so far.

(With inputs from Megha Kaveri)