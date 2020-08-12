3 days since fire killed 10 people, Vijayawada Ramesh hospital management absconding

Police had earlier arrested 3 people in the case, including Ramesh Hospitals COO Kodali Raja Gopala Rao.

Three days since the fire accident at a private COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada killed 10 people, several people involved in the management of Ramesh Hospitals — which was running the facility at Hotel Swarna Palace — are absconding, according to Vijayawada police. Vijayawada South Zone ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) N Surya Chandra Rao told TNM that around 20 people involved in the management of the hospital, including the founder and Managing Director (MD) of Ramesh Hospitals Dr Ramesh Babu, are now untraceable.

“Whoever is responsible will be arrested. We can’t say right away that the MD is responsible. The management has to be traced, and we need to find out whose name the hospital was registered on and other such things. Management can involve multiple people, everyone involved has to be considered and questioned, to see legally who is responsible,” ACP Surya Chandra Rao said.

He said that after the accident, many people involved in the management of the hospital have shrugged responsibility, and have locked their residences and have gone absconding.

The deadly fire accident happened at around 5 am on Sunday morning. The fire, which started on the ground floor, rapidly spread to the upper floors. Smoke had filled the corridors and rooms, trapping the quarantined patients inside, according to the survivors. Fire department personnel managed to rescue 20 of the 30 people who had been isolated at the hotel.

On the day of the accident itself, an FIR was registered based on a complaint from Vijayawada Central tehsildar P Jayasri. The complaint named the management of Ramesh Hospitals and Hotel Swarna Palace as the accused or suspected parties.

The very next day, on August 10, three people were arrested in the case. The arrested persons include the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Ramesh Hospitals Ltd Kodali Raja Gopala Rao, General Manager of Hotel Swarna Palace Kurapati Sudarshan, and the night manager of the COVID Care Centre, Pallabothu Venkatesh.

On the day of the arrests, Dr Ramesh Babu shared a message with the public in a video, in which he said that the COVID Care Center were started with permission from the relevant government offices. “The hotels that we have tied up with have been running from years. In serving the patients through this way, our part was to provide timely medical service and closely monitor them. While the hotels were to run their units and provide all the other services needed. We used these centers to treat and isolate mild to moderate/asymptomatic infection cases only,” he said in his message.

