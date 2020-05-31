3 days of Bengaluru rains: 2 dead, trees uprooted, electricity cut off in some places

Bengaluru saw heavy rains on three consecutive days, which have wreaked havoc in many parts of the city.

On Friday, May 29, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) daily rain reports said that many areas in the city saw heavy rainfall. RR Nagar saw 58 mm of rain, Bagaluru reported 50 mm, Gantigehalli reported 70 mm, Raj Mahal reported 54 mm, Peenya 54 mm, and Bangalore University campus reporting 56 mm in a single day.

While many Bengalureans may be enjoying the pre-monsoon rains that have been lashing the city for the past few days, many areas in Bengaluru have been struggling with waterlogging, and power outages as a result of the downpour

The heavy rains and winds have also resulted in the falling of several trees in the city. According to the BBMPâ€™s rain damage report for Friday, May 29, the civic body received a total of 60 complaints of tree fallings. The East zone under the BBMPâ€™s classification was the worst-effected, with 15 fallen tree complaints. RR Nagar and Yelahanka zones were also badly affected, with 12 incidents of trees falling each. The West zone received 11 tree fall complaints.

Look at how much rain we got at Sahakarnagar yesterday! This is close to 10% of Bangaloreâ€™s yearly average @BngWeather ?#BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/QeTUjFgwbC â€” Sachin (@sachinuc) May 30, 2020

There were also 2 complaints of rain waterlogging in West Zone and Yelahanka zone also had four water logging complaints.

Due to heavy rains over the past week, two lives have also been lost in the pre-monsoon showers the city witnessed. Falling trees and unstable constructions led to the loss of life of two working women in the city.

Several Bengalureans also complained of power outages even as work from home continued amid the lockdown. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) also received several complaints of electricity supply being disconnected due to the rains.

One day, in the far future, rains and electricity will coexist in Bangalore. One day. â€” Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) May 30, 2020

Heavy rain's in and around our thippasandra ward, many trees have been uprooted, we request all our residents to reach home safely and pl feel free to call us on 9481406267#BengaluruRains@Abhilas04478233 @ pic.twitter.com/BMxG5X3yNl â€” IYC C.V. Raman Nagar Social Media (@v_iyc) May 26, 2020

Siddappa, a BESCOM engineer in Koramangala division, told TNM, "Three electric poles fell during the rains in our division. This might happen because a tree falls on a wire, and the wires are unable to withstand the weight, and so the pole also comes down. We have to then cut the power supply, and clear the trees before we can fix the poles and resume power. Now the poles have all been fixed.