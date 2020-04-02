3 COVID-19 patients in Telangana who attended Tablighi Jamaat event die

Total number of deaths in Telangana is 9, while the state presently has 127 cases.

Three COVID-19 patients from Telangana who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area died on Wednesday. With this, Telangana recorded a total of 9 deaths. All the deceased attended the Markaz, the Chief Minister’s office said in a press release.

While two of them died in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad which is dedicated for coronavirus cases, another patient passed away in Yashoda Hospital in the city. The CM’s press release had no mention of their ages nor whether the three were suffering from underlying health conditions.

The press release also states that 30 others tested positive for the disease, with all these patients also attending the Jamaat meeting. The total count of active cases in the state is 127.

Appealing to those who attended the Markaz to voluntarily come forward and test themselves, the CM said, “The positive cases for the past few days are all those who went to Markaz. Hence the Telangana government has decided to conduct tests on those who went to Markaz. There is a need to conduct tests on 300 more people who went to the Markaz. The government is urging those who went to Markaz, their family members and those who came in contact with them to undergo tests. Since the virus is spreading through those who went to Markaz, they all should undergo tests without fail.”

From Telangana over a 1000 people attended the Markaz in Delhi, which was held between March 8 and March 21. Earlier in the day, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that there was no community transmission in the state. Further, he said that two persons had recovered and had been discharged. However, the Director of Public Health made no mention of this in their medical bulletin which came late at 11 pm. The Minister also said that 10 others were tested negative and they would be discharged after conducting one more round of tests.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Gandhi Hospital were assaulted by the kin of a 49-year-old coronavirus patient after he succumbed to the disease. The relatives also damaged hospital property alleging negligence by the doctors. The incident was widely condemned. “I strongly condemn the attack on the doctors at Gandhi Hospital. In any case, we cannot forgive such actions. We will take strict action against the attackers. If doctors and medical staff are risking their lives to save people's lives, what's the point of beating them up? Attacking the doctors is a damning act. Events like this are not good at a serious time. Doctors are working for the public for 24 hours. We will provide protection to every doctor. Work with reassurance. We will see to it that events like this is not repeated,” Eatala said.