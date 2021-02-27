3 COVID-19 clusters identified in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka including a college

A BBMP health official said those who tested positive in the clusters had arrived from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Another COVID-19 cluster was identified by the officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the Yelahanka zone in the city. Nine students of Agragami College have tested positive for coronavirus. The students hail from Kerala, according to a BBMP health official Dr Bhagyalakshmi.

On Friday, the officials had recognized two clusters in the zone’s Sambharam College and Purva Venezia apartment. A total of 29 cases have been reported from these three clusters, the official said.

For the cluster identified at Agragami College, the official said the students arrived from Kerala.

“We tested 158 students of Agragami College and so far, nine students have tested positive. We have sealed college. We have also contacted their primary and secondary contacts to see whether they have been infected or not,” Dr Bhagyalakshmi added.

On February 22, the first case was reported from Sambharam college. The students had reportedly come from Kerala and were not screened at the borders. The college then carried out tests, after which 19 students were found to be positive on Saturday. Most of them live in paying guest (PGs) accommodations, and have been asked to isolate themselves.

The health official had told TNM that the situation at the college has been contained. “We are regularly testing the engineering college students who come to the same campus to appear for their exams. We have shut everything down and contained the area. Those who exhibited mild symptoms were admitted to Yelahanka General Hospital,” the official added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 cases found at the apartment Purva Venezia, the official said that a 62-year-old resident had recently arrived from Maharashtra and had plans of going back took a test, which returned positive.

“The man’s family in another tower tested positive too, so we sealed the two floors in the towers. The man and his parents have gotten admitted to the hospital since they have comorbidities and the other relatives have been isolated at home. We are regularly checking on them and have also instructed the shopkeepers to provide them with groceries,” a health official told TNM.