3 Bengaluru cops suspended for locking, beating up doctor for two days

The doctor was held on the suspicion of selling Remdesivir in the black market.

An inspector and two head constables of Sanjay Nagar police station in Bengaluru were suspended after they allegedly locked up a doctor and beat him up for two days. The doctor has also alleged that he had to pay Rs 5.5 lakh to the police to secure his release.

According to a report in Times of India, inspector Katyayini Alwa and two other constables of the Sanjay Nagar police station had locked up Dr Nagaraj, who works at a private hospital in Kudlu, for allegedly selling Remdesivir in the black market. The report stated that Dr Nagaraj was summoned by the Sanjay Nagar police following the arrest of four men for selling Remdesivir in the black. One of them, who is a partner at another private hospital, had allegedly mentioned Dr Nagarajâ€™s name to the police.

Recounting his ordeal in a video, which later went viral, Dr Nagaraj said that he was summoned at the police station on Saturday. He was allegedly locked up at the station for two days until he paid the extortion amount of Rs 5.5 lakh to the police.

A report in The Hindu says that Dr Nagaraj had alleged in his video that the police had beaten him so badly that he couldnâ€™t even sit or sleep. He also alleged that the inspector, apart from extorting him, also threatened to kill him if he spoke about his ordeal to anyone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North division) Dharmendra Kumar Meena, on Monday, ordered an inquiry into the incident. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant later suspended the inspector and the two constables based on the Inquiry conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, JC Nagar sub division.