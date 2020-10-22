3 in 4 Indian firms saw 25% increase in cyber threats amid WFH: Cisco

With users connecting from outside the corporate walls, secure access is the top cybersecurity challenge faced by the largest proportion of Indian organisations (68%), the Cisco report found.

Over three in four organisations in India experienced more than 25% more increase in cyber threats or alerts amid the shift to mass remote working owing to the pandemic, a new Cisco report revealed on Thursday.

As organisations in India witnessed a significant rise in the cybersecurity challenges, 65% of those surveyed said they adopted cybersecurity measures to support remote working, according to networking giant Cisco's â€˜Future of Secure Remote Work' report.

"As remote work continues to garner traction, organisations are turning their attention to building a robust cybersecurity foundation, with cloud security emerging as the top investment for 31% of companies in reinventing their workplaces post Covid-19," said Vishak Raman, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC.

With users connecting from outside the corporate walls, secure access is the top cybersecurity challenge faced by the largest proportion of Indian organisations (68%) when supporting remote workers.

Other concerns raised by organisations in the country include data privacy (66%) and protection against malware (62%).

"Cybersecurity is the top priority for 84% of Indian organizations," said the report based on a survey of over 3,000 IT decision-makers globally, including India.

"The pandemic has amplified the criticality of cybersecurity and brought new complexities to the fore," Raman said.

Endpoints are a growing challenge for organisations to protect, as users connect from their home Wi-Fi or use their personal devices to connect to corporate applications.

About two in three respondents stated that office laptops/desktops (66%) and personal devices (58%) posed a challenge to protect in a remote environment, followed by cloud applications at 42%.

"Over half (53%) of the organisations in India said they expect more than half of their workforce to continue working remotely post-pandemic," the report stated.

This compares to an average of just 28% of organisations with more than half of their workforce working remotely before the pandemic.

The report highlighted that 77% of organisations in the region plan to increase their future investment in cybersecurity due to COVID-19.

There are still challenges, though, that need to be addressed.

According to the report, 60% of Indian organisations said that having too many tools/solutions to manage was a challenge faced in reinforcing cybersecurity protocols for remote working, followed by a lack of employee education and awareness (55%).

"Greater focus must be laid on educating and building employee awareness as these endpoints will become the first line of defence for the organisation of the future," Raman said.