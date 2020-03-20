2nd patient's source of infection still unknown, says TN Health Minister

Despite stating that they are unaware of the source of the second patient's infection, the Tamil Nadu government insists that there is no community spread in the state.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday admitted that it is yet to trace the source of infection of the second COVID-19 positive patient in the state, a 20-year-old hairdresser who came to Chennai from Delhi on March 12. The state government said that it had quarantined 163 persons in connection to the second patient who tested positive on March 18. These include his friends, family, neighbours, persons he worked and travelled with on the train and during his stay in Chennai.

Despite the fact that they are unaware of the source of his infection, the Tamil Nadu government insisted that there is no community spread in the state.

"You don't have to worry about it. We are tracing everyone he came in contact with. We don't want people to panic and that is why we aren't sharing those details of where he went in the city. You can be assured that we are not leaving anyone out," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar.

With fears that this patient could point to a potential community transmission in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare too expressed its concern on Friday, stating that there was not enough information to trace his source of infection.

"I do not know the exact details. When we probe, we have to depend on what information the patient gives. We depend on the patient's reporting. We have also heard that the patient's contact has not been found. But we are trying to find more information," said Dr Gangakhedkar, chief of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Minister Vijayabaskar also informed the media that 94 persons have been quarantined in connection with the third COVID-19 positive patient in the state, an MBA student from Dublin, Ireland.

Explaining that the 108 helpline was receiving 500 calls on a daily basis, the Minister added that a dedicated fleet of 100 ambulances has been set aside for calls relating to COVID-19. "These ambulances are making 22 to 25 trips everyday," he said.