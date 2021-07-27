2nd India-Sri Lanka T20 in Colombo postponed as Krunal Pandya tests positive

Krunal, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, has been quarantined and the entire contingent's RT-PCR test reports are awaited.

news Cricket

The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka to be held in Colombo on Tuesday, July 27, was postponed after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Krunal, who tested positive on Monday, has been quarantined and the entire contingent's RT-PCR test reports are awaited.

"Yes, Krunal has tested positive and today's T20 international has been postponed. The RT-PCR test reports of others in the Indian contingent are awaited," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "The reports will come in the evening (around 6 pm) and if everyone is in the clear, we can have the match on Wednesday," he added.

The match was to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India won the first T20 international by 38 runs and it is quite baffling as to how Krunal, who has been a part of the strict bio-bubble for the past one month, contracted the virus.

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts.” The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad, the BCCI said.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28,” the BCCI statement added.

The development is also likely to affect the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were due to join the Indian team in England after this series for an upcoming Test assignment against England next month.

The third and final T20 is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)