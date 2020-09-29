2G scam: Delhi HC to begin day-to-day hearing from Oct 5

This decision comes after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain stated that the Justice Brijesh Sethi was set to retire on November 30.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on the appeals challenging acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2:30 PM. This decision comes after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain stated that the Justice Brijesh Sethi was set to retire on November 30 and transferring the case to another judge would mean starting the arguments afresh.

The ASG stated that substantial time had been consumed in the hearing and the effort will be wasted if the case is not concluded soon.

The probe agencies have sought early hearing of their leave to appeal', listed for October 12. Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

The timing of the hearing has however come under scrutiny as Tamil Nadu is set to face assembly elections in 2021. DMK and their allies have alleged that the move could be a ploy by the Union Government to sabotage the party's chances.

A special court had, on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam. The judge had said that the prosecution had failed to prove charges against the accused. Following the judgement DMK leader Kanimozhi had said that the charges were part of a conspiracy and that the corruption peg had been used to slam the party.

The DMK's president MK Stalin too had said that the verdict was historic and that the case was initiated to destroy the party.

The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.