29 senior citizens of Chennai old-age home recover from COVID-19, discharged

The patients were discharged from Government Stanley Hospital on Friday.

Twenty-nine residents of an old-age home in Chennai recovered from coronavirus and were discharged from the Government Stanley Hospital on Friday. The residents had comorbidies and 25 of the residents were aged above 70 years of age.

The elderly people of Anandam home in Ambattur tested positive for coronavirus on September 5 and were shifted to the government hospital after some of the residents showed symptoms of fever. The old-age home totally has 105 elderly residents with 75 women and 30 men.

According to a report, Bhageerathy Ramamoorthy, the managing trustee of the home said they have taken extra precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The recovered people will be told to stay in a hostel nearby after which they will be accommodated at the Anandam home.

Speaking to The Hindu, the dean of Stanley Hospital, Dr Balaji said that all the residents were in the age group of 60 and 95 years and had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension. The residents were under moderate COVID-19 category and the hospital followed the protocol to treat the elderly patients.

Earlier in the first week of September, around 58 people of an old-age home tested positive for coronavirus in Palavakam. The residents were shifted to various government hospitals in the city.

Tamil Nadu currently has 46,506 active cases of coronavirus with 5,478 patients testing positive on Friday. The state has a total of 5,30,908 persons who have tested positive for the virus so far. The state tested 85,543 samples on Friday.

The state reported 67 deaths and 5,525 recoveries on Friday. The capital Chennai reported 989 people testing positive followed by Coimbatore with 543 cases and Chengalpattu with 265 cases.

The state witnessed 67 patients succumbing to the virus on Friday, of which seven did not have any comorbidties while 60 patients had underlying conditions.