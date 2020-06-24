2,865 more persons test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

The state took 32,079 samples from 29,655 people for testing on Wednesday.

With 2,865 people testing positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu now has a total of 28,836 active cases. Of the 67,468 patients who have tested positive so far, 37,763 people have recovered following treatment.

On Wednesday alone, Tamil Nadu discharged 2,424 people from various hospitals.

The hotspot Chennai recorded 1,654 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 131 cases, Madurai with 97 cases, Thiruvallur with 87 cases and Theni with 81 cases. Currently, Madurai and Theni, along with Chennai and its neighbouring areas, are also under strict lockdown. The state recorded the death of 33 people on Wednesday.

The state recorded 2,774 indigenous cases and 100 imported cases on Wednesday.

Among the passengers who returned to Tamil Nadu from foreign countries, 15 people from Kuwait, six people from Qatar, four people from Singapore, three people from Saudi Arabia, one person each from the UAE, Malaysia and Nigeria tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among people returning to four domestic airports in the state, 13 returnees from Delhi, three returnees from Rajasthan, one returnee each from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are COVID-19 positive.

39 people returning to Tamil Nadu by road and railways have tested positive: 13 persons from Karnataka, seven persons from Maharashtra, six persons from Kerala, three persons from Gujarat, two persons from Rajasthan and one person each from West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Manipur.

On Wednesday, the state took 32,079 samples from 29,655 people for testing. Tamil Nadu has so far tested over 9,30,367 people.

Of the 33 persons who succumbed to infection, three persons had no comorbid conditions.

The coronavirus test on a woman who was brought dead to the Government Royapettah Hospital in Chennai was positive on Wednesday. The 52-year-old woman from Chennai was brought dead to the hospital on June 22 at 06.25 am.

A COVID-19 test on the person revealed that the patient died due to viral pneumonia and COVID-19. Though the death of the person has been mentioned under the death of comorbid persons in the bulletin, there is no clarity on the comorbidities of the patient.