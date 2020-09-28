28-year-old Chennai woman stabbed to death allegedly over rent payment

The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

news Crime

A 55-year-old man living in a rented house, stabbed his house ownerâ€™s daughter-in-law to death allegedly over rent payment issues in Chennai. He also attacked her husband and father-in-law, who are currently in hospital being treated for injuries.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday in Choolaimedu, Chennai. Chandramohan (69) lived in a house in Radhakrishnan Nagar in Choolaimedu with his son Sathish (35) and daughter-in-law Sukanya (28). Sukanya and Sathish have two children. They lived on the ground floor of the building and had rented their house on the first floor of their building to a painter named Narayanan around 20 years ago.

On Saturday, Sathish allegedly asked Narayanan to pay the rent for which Narayanan expressed his inability due to loss of income because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hearing this, Sathish allegedly abused Narayanan which led to an argument between the two. Hearing the noise coming from the first floor, Sukanya and Chandramohan went up to help Sathish. It is said that Sathish and Chandramohan physically assaulted Narayanan during the argument. At some point, Narayanan ran inside his house and returned with a knife and reportedly stabbed Sukanya, Sathish and Chandramohan and fled the scene.

The three people suffered stab injuries on their arms, waist and chest and fell unconscious immediately. Sukanya, Sathish and Chandramohan were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment immediately where Sukanya was declared brought dead. Sathish and Chandramohan are undergoing treatment in the same hospital. Police arrested Narayanan later at night on Saturday and remanded him to judicial custody.

In July, a retired bank employee was stabbed to death by his tenant after he demanded four monthsâ€™ rent from him. The accused man, 21-year-old Ajith lived with his parents in a rented house owned by Gunasekar in Kundrathur. Ajith and his family reportedly did not have any income since the COVID-19 lockdown began. When Gunasekar demanded Ajith that he pay the rent, an argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, Ajith stabbed Gunasekar with a knife. Gunasekar died on the spot. The police later arrested Ajith and remanded him.